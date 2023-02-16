All Smiles! Sam Davey Elementary school counselor honored with Golden Apple

"The biggest thing that I think I enjoy the most is the smiles on the kids faces and when they...
"The biggest thing that I think I enjoy the most is the smiles on the kids faces and when they walk through that door and the things that kids have to say."(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our next Golden Apple visit takes us to Sam Davey Elementary school to recognize a school counselor that dedicates herself to making her students feel appreciated and ready to brighten their day with a smile.

“Boys and girls, Mrs. Voegeli is our 2023 Golden Apple award winner, let’s give her a big round of applause!”

The reaction from Sam Davey’s Shelly Voegeli was priceless and of complete shock when students and staff surprised her in the library. Principal Joe Eisenhuth says Mrs. Voegeli is a crucial member of his staff in that she conveys to everyone that mistakes are part of our lives and every day is a new day.

“There’s a lot of things that we do to help support that and learning is their number one job right now and things that they need to do. And we just want to make sure that it’s successful for them and we want them to enjoy the opportunities that they get each and every day as well,” says Shelly Voegeli. “So my job is support not only the students but families and teachers as well. The biggest thing that I think I enjoy the most is the smiles on the kids faces and when they walk through that door and the things that kids have to say, the most amazing things that kids have to say is so much fun (laughs).”

“She’s just very passionate about the things that she does and the school counselor impacts every student. She works with individuals, small groups and works on the whole child, so just the way she goes about her work really creates a sense of family here and we’re just really proud to have her,” adds Eisenhuth.

On behalf of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, Mrs. Voegeli and Sam Davey Elementary school will each receive $500 to spend on anything school-related and Shelly will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

