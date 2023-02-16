Congressman Tom Tiffany announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10, 2023.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) is announcing that his district office is accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

All high school students in the Seventh Congressional District are encouraged to participate, according to a media release from Congressman Tom Tiffany.

“Northern and western Wisconsin are blessed to have such talented young students, and I look forward to seeing this year’s Wisconsin themed submissions,” Congressman Tiffany said.

The Congressional Art Competition gives each congressional district the ability to have artwork crafted by young constituents displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building, according to the media release from Congressman Tom Tiffany. The media release notes this year’s theme is: A day in the life of Wisconsin.

According to the media release from Congressman Tom Tiffany, entries need to demonstrate a Wisconsin theme, and each submission must be mailed or hand-delivered to Congressman Tiffany’s Wausau Office, 2620 Stewart Ave. Suite 312 Wausau, WI 54401, by Friday, April 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Additional guidelines are available on Congressman Tiffany’s website HERE. Additional questions can be directed to (715) 298-9344 or maggie.cronin@mail.house.gov.

