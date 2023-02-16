Gov. Evers’ budget leaves UW short, opens door for tuition hike

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers’ executive budget leaves the University of Wisconsin System about $76 million short of what regents wanted, but the governor says he’s giving the system enough to stave off any tuition hikes.

The regents asked Evers in August to increase the system’s budget by $262 million over the next two fiscal years. The spending plan the governor released Wednesday would give the system about $186 million more over the biennium.

Republican lawmakers will spend the next four months revising the budget, but if nothing changes the regents could raise tuition to make up the shortfall. Evers told reporters Thursday that he gave UW enough money that a tuition increase shouldn’t be necessary, although he didn’t rule it out.

