SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 15th

UW-Stout's women's basketball team celebrates their co-conference championship after defeating...
UW-Stout's women's basketball team celebrates their co-conference championship after defeating UW-Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By JD Danielson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAC basketball regular season comes to a close, as the women’s teams for UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire battle for a WIAC tournament bye.

While the Blugold men’s team also faces UW-Stout, other matchups for both teams include UW-Whitewater against UW-Platteville, UW-Oshkosh against UW-Stevens Point, and UW-La Crosse against UW-River Falls.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEO CHENAL AT SUPER BOWL LVII
Wisconsin native wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs
A decision on who will receive the license will be made at the end of the month by the City...
3 businesses vie for available Class B liquor license in Eau Claire
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
The driver of one of the vehicles involved had life-threatening injuries, according to the...
1 person hurt after crash in Dunn County Monday morning
According to the media release from the Westby Police Department, the man was taken into...
Man arrested after pursuit, suspected drug paraphernalia seized

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
Brock Voigt and the Blugolds men's basketball team ready for their season finale against...
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 14th (Part 2)
McDonell celebrates their victory over Fall Creek in prep boys basketball
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 14th (Part 1)
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 2