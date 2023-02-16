WAGNER TAILS: Tucker and Ghost

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A playful puppy is ready to call Wisconsin home after arriving at the Clark County Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in Texas.

Tucker is about four months old and has a brindle coat. He loves to play and play and then play some more.

Staff members at CCHS say Tucker is super sweet and loves attention. This happy pup is ready to bring lots of love to his forever family. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

This adoptable dog may look familiar if you follow the Eau Claire County Humane Association on social media. Ghost appeared on ECCHA property in late October.

It took many weeks, but shelter staff members were finally able to catch him with a little help. Ghost is about a year old and full of energy.

ECCHA staffers say his resting face appears “worried,” but he is a playful and a spunky pup. He does great with other dogs, and he’d loved a fenced in yard with space to run.

Ghost can still be a little timid with new people, so you may want to consider ECCHA’s foster to adopt program to give him a chance to warm up to you. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

