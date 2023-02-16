Wanted felon found by U.S. Marshals Service, arrested in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A wanted felon has been found and arrested in La Crosse.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Police Department, on Feb.16, 2023, around 9:40 a.m., the La Crosse Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in the area of 8th and Cass Street in an effort to serve a federal warrant; felon in possession of a firearm.

The media release from the La Crosse Police Department says 28-year-old Jerel Jenkins was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

At the time of arrest, Jenkins was in possession of numerous weapons, ammunition and a ballistic vest, according to the media release from the La Crosse Police Department.

“The La Crosse Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their partnership in keeping the community safe. We have no tolerance for Mr. Jenkin’s violent and dangerous behavior, along with his disregard for the safety of the community,” Chief Shawn Kudron said.

According to the media release from the La Crosse Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service from both Wis. and Minn., along with multiple law enforcement agencies including La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Police Department, Campbell Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department, La Crescent Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Department and the ATF also assisted in the location and arrest of Jenkins.

