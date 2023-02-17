The 2023 Home & Garden show kicks off with a new event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With spring about a month away yard work may be on the mind, this weekend the 2023 Home & Garden Show will kick off at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center with vendors and educational seminars to offer some inspiration.

The Home & Garden Show gives people a look at trending items that they may want in their backyard, while hosting events and a grand give away. This year’s giveaway features multiple prizes including patio pavers and a Summit Stone Fireplace. According to the Home & Garden Show Executive Officer, Christina Thurn, new to the show this year guests can purchase items from vendors and the Home and Hops event will be introduced on Friday.

“New this year, Friday evening, tonight we have our Home and Hops event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” Thurn said. “We will have different vendors out here sampling beer, wine, seltzers, so that’s all included with the ticket price.” “So, that’s a great way to come on out on a Friday evening looking for something to do.”

The Home & Garden Show will be taking place Friday, Feb. 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door and the first 250 kids at the show will get a line workers hat. For more information click here.

