CVRA hosts ‘Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Master Plan Public Open House’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An open house was held at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Thursday to let people know what’s next in the planning process for the Airport.

Attendees got insight into the master planning process, they were able to ask questions, and they helped provide input on the airports long term development. These developments happen every 10 years per Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

The airport director says feedback from community members is important to the process.

“We rely on the public utilizing their facilities. And so we definitely want to hear from them on what they think needs to happen here over the next 10 to 20 years so that we can ensure we have the appropriate facilities available for the uses that they see for the airport,” Charity Zich, CVRA Director, said.

Another open house is scheduled for later in the year.

