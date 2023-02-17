DNR: Over $6.5 million in grant funding to support Wis. water resources

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $6.5 million in grant funding has been awarded and will benefit Wisconsin nonprofit organizations, lake associations, and municipalities throughout the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Friday.

According to the DNR’s Surface Water Grant program, the program received 446 applicants requesting over $7.2 million to support a variety of projects, including work on outreach and education, management planning, habitat restoration, runoff and pollution reduction, and aquatic invasive species control.

Laura MacFarland, DNR Surface Water Grant Program Manager said the program supports many local and regional partnerships all working to improve water quality. She said Wisconsinite’s dedication to work on surface water resources is inspirational.

“Wisconsinites love their lakes and rivers, and our passionate, local stewards are uniquely equipped to lead efforts to protect and restore their local waterbodies with financial and technical support from the DNR,” MacFarland said.

Funding will be used to help restore and protect the state’s surface water resources, the DNR said. The projects that were selected for awards have committed to making an important contribution to Wisconsin’s natural resource legacy.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Carter
Tomah woman accused of driving intoxicated, crashing with children along in vehicle
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of dozens of workers in Menomonie plant as part of company-wide layoffs
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
An FBI investigation found the woman had been using the money at casinos, on personal items and...
Amery woman sentenced to prison after stealing over $500k from trust fund
Jerel Jenkins
Wanted felon found by U.S. Marshals Service, arrested in La Crosse

Latest News

Southwest Potato Power Bowl
Southwest Potato Power Bowl (2/17/23)
Capitol Building in Madison
Experts weigh in on Wisconsin’s proposed budget surplus
Mark Scoville (left) Catherine Ottinger (right)
Humbird man enters no contest pleas to charges of human trafficking, sexual assault
sw
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (2/17/23)