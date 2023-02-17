DOT: Lane closure over US 53 in Lake Hallie after bridge hit Monday night

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A girder is damaged on an overpass in Lake Hallie, resulting in lane closure.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane on the southbound/eastbound WIS 124/County OO bridge over US 53 in Lake Hallie in Chippewa County remains closed after a bridge hit Monday. The media release notes all lanes remain open on US 53.

At around 6:30 p.m. Monday, the boom on a logging truck struck the bottom of the exterior girder over the right lane of northbound US 53, resulting in some concrete cracking, according to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

According to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WisDOT bridge engineers have examined the structure, and the damaged girder will be replaced later this year.

The right lane on the south side of the overpass will remain closed until the repair is made, and WisDOT bridge inspection staff will continue to monitor the structure for any changes, according to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

