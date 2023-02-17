Eau Claire city leaders reflect on the ‘State of the City’

EAU CLAIRE LOOKS AT CITY'S BIGGEST ISSUES IN 2023
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire city leaders reflected on the “State of the City” Friday morning, along with taking a look at what’s to come.

City Council President, Terry Weld, and City Manager, Stephanie Hirsh, led the “Eggs and Issues” event Friday morning. City and business leaders discussed highlights for 2022, and potential upcoming challenges in 2023.

City Council members say some of their biggest challenges are housing supply and affordability.

“At $50,000. If you’re spending 30% of your income, you could afford a dwelling that’s 12,050 a month. Those are prices that we’re seeing for many one bedrooms. So it’s very difficult for families to find housing,” Billie Hufford, Associate City Planner, said.

Hufford says in 2023, many COVID era programs that helped people with housing are coming to an end, making the housing issue worse this year compared to years past.

