Gov. Evers announced in his biennial budget speech to create a program for more paid leave

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is proposing a program that would grant workers 12 weeks of parental or medical paid leave.

“By investing in more than $240 Million in state funds to getting that program started,” said Gov. Evers.

Both sides of the isle had their opinions on the program Evers wants implemented.

Sen. Jesse James, R-District 23, said he has reservations on how this will be sustained over time.

“But then it says the employer would be the ongoing sustainer of this moving forward. I don’t know how our private sector employers would feel about this,” said Sen. James.

While Sen. Jeff Smith, D-District 31, said he agrees with the governor’s notion that more has to be done for Wisconsin’s workforce.

“It’s time we all came together on this, whether it be the business sector, the private sector. People put themselves and their families at risk if they are forced to go back to work too soon,” said Sen. Smith.

Kent Miller with the Laborer’s International Union of North America said in the long run, this program will benefit employers as well.

“At first glance the concept looks good. For employers it looks like it would be good to retain those quality workers. The cost of re-training workers is a lot more expensive than this kind of program,” said Miller.

Gov. Evers said the program would also cover workers dealing with special circumstance, of which he defined as people losing child care, having to quarantine because of a medical condition or even for those dealing with domestic violence and needing time off.

“We can’t control what happens in people’s lives. This is compassionate. This is not just good for just workers, but for mankind,” said Miller.

He adds, unionized or not this can be a win for all workers.

“Creates more tools in the toolbox for workers, whether in a union or not,” said Miller.

He said the program can also be beneficial for small businesses. He said Evers’ proposed plan appeared to include an option for small businesses to opt. Small businesses are defined as those with 50 employees or less. Miller adds this could make them able to compete with bigger businesses for workers.

Both sides of the state legislature said much more discussion is needed before the program is approved.

