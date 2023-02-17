Humbird man enters no contest pleas to charges of human trafficking, sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Humbird man enters no contest pleas to charges of human trafficking and sexual assault.

A court hearing was held Feb. 17, 2023.

Court records show 59-year-old Mark Scoville Sr. pleads no contest to count five: human trafficking, count 9: 2nd degree sexual assault and count 14: 2nd degree sexual assault. Court accepts Scoville’s no contest pleas and finds Scoville guilty of count five, count 9 and count 14. Court orders remaining charges of counts 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 15 are dismissed and read in. Court orders counts two, 13, 16, 17 and 18 are dismissed.

In April of 2021 Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested between Fairchild and Stanley by Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies with the help of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. Their arrests culminate a three-year investigation.

Prosecutors said Ottinger tried to sell a child for sexual activity. She is charged with two felonies, trafficking a child and causing a child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.

The criminal complaint says Scoville and Ottinger met through her then-boyfriend Charles Page, who died in 2019. Scoville and Page were friends. The complaint says Page and Scoville assaulted several women several women and girls.

The criminal complaint also said Page and Scoville trafficked women and girls by getting them to perform commercial sex acts by giving them drugs in return.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 12, 2023.

