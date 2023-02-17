Medical imaging site in Eau Claire celebrates with a ribbon cutting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new medical imaging site in Eau Claire celebrated with a ribbon cutting Thursday.

Smart Scan Medical Imaging, or SSMI, recently opened its first clinic in Eau Claire. It’s located at 3004 Golf Road and offers MR Imaging.

In addition, Smart Scan just opened a new facility called Smart Infusion to provide treatments for chronic illnesses through infusion.

A nurse practitioner says this is a more affordable option for patients in the Chippewa Valley.

“More affordable, patient care, patient friendly, and more so you can come in here and experience the smile atmosphere with a friendly approach and more so, affordability out of pocket,” Kasie Meyers, Nurse Practitioner, said.

Smart Scan also has locations in Milwaukee, Madison, Wausau, and La Crosse.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.