EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe that goes perfect with National Potato Lovers’ Month and American Heart Month:

SOUTHWEST POTATO POWER BOWL

INGREDIENTS

1 TBSP OLIVE OIL

1 30-OZ PKG FROZEN SEASONED SHREDDED POTATO ROUNDS

1 28-OZ CAN DICED TOMATOES DRAINED

1 1-OZ PKG FRESH BASIL TORN

2 CUPS SHREDDED PIZZA CHEESE BLEND

INSTRUCTIONS

PREHEAT OVEN TO 450°F. BRUSH A 15½ X 10½-INCH JELLY-ROLL PAN WITH OIL, AND ARRANGE POTATOES IN A SINGLE LAYER IN PAN. BAKE 10 MINUTES. FLATTEN POTATOES, USING HE BACK OF A WOODEN SPOON UNTIL ROUNDS TOUCH AND COVER ENTIRE PAN. BAKE 20 MORE MINUTES OR UNTIL CRISP. TOP WITH REMAINING INGREDIENTS. BAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES OR UNTIL CHEESE MELTS.

