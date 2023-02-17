National Potato Lovers’ Month

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe that goes perfect with National Potato Lovers’ Month and American Heart Month:

SOUTHWEST POTATO POWER BOWL

INGREDIENTS

1 TBSP OLIVE OIL

1 30-OZ PKG FROZEN SEASONED SHREDDED POTATO ROUNDS

1 28-OZ CAN DICED TOMATOES DRAINED

1 1-OZ PKG FRESH BASIL TORN

2 CUPS SHREDDED PIZZA CHEESE BLEND

INSTRUCTIONS

PREHEAT OVEN TO 450°F. BRUSH A 15½ X 10½-INCH JELLY-ROLL PAN WITH OIL, AND ARRANGE POTATOES IN A SINGLE LAYER IN PAN. BAKE 10 MINUTES. FLATTEN POTATOES, USING HE BACK OF A WOODEN SPOON UNTIL ROUNDS TOUCH AND COVER ENTIRE PAN. BAKE 20 MORE MINUTES OR UNTIL CRISP. TOP WITH REMAINING INGREDIENTS. BAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES OR UNTIL CHEESE MELTS.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Carter
Tomah woman accused of driving intoxicated, crashing with children along in vehicle
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of dozens of workers in Menomonie plant as part of company-wide layoffs
An FBI investigation found the woman had been using the money at casinos, on personal items and...
Amery woman sentenced to prison after stealing over $500k from trust fund
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty

Latest News

Pablo Center
What’s happening at the Pablo Center?
Pablo Center
Happening at the Pablo Center (2/15/23)
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – EAU CLAIRE HOSPITAL 4TH FLOOR
GLENWOOD CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TEAM & COACHES