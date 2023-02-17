RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront Youth Coloring Contest starts Feb. 20

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront Youth Coloring Contest starts on Feb. 20, 2023.

According to a media release from Royal Credit Union, this contest is for youth 12 years old and under and intends to encourage creativity while building awareness for the annual run/walk and the workforce development organizations that it supports in 2023.

Ten winners will be selected the week of March 6, and prizes will include a Royal Credit Union swag basket, according to the media release from RCU.

According to the media release from Royal Credit Union, to participate, community members can pick-up coloring sheets at any Royal office or print a copy online HERE. Completed entries need to be returned on or before March 3 and can be dropped off at any Royal office, emailed to foundation@rcu.org, or mailed to RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront Coloring Contest, PO Box 970, Eau Claire, WI 54702.

The full media release from RCU is available HERE.

Additional information about Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic is available HERE.

