Senator Tammy Baldwin discusses funds to help with contaminated water

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Eau Claire Friday to talk more about funds to help with contaminated water.

Baldwin says $1.66 million will be coming to the City of Eau Claire to help address PFAS contamination.

Senator Baldwin stopped by the Eau Claire Water Treatment Plant on the north side of town.

Baldwin says it’s a community effort.

“We’re learning about it. We know it has harmful effects on human health and going and seeing how different communities are confronting this challenge and how we can work together to make sure that every Wisconsinite can turn on their tap and know that their drinking water is safe. That’s a real privilege,” Baldwin said.

Senator Baldwin also stopped in Hudson Friday where a new food bank is getting $4.3 million in federal funding.

Additional information about funding is available in a media release from Senator Baldwin HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.