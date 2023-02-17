SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 16th

By Philip Choroser
Feb. 16, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep hockey playoffs dropped the puck across Western Wisconsin tonight. For the boys’, Memorial hosted Wisconsin Rapids, North traveled to SPASH, Chippewa Falls took on Hudson, and RAM Hockey faced River Falls. For girls’, CFM Sabers took on Black River Falls and ECA Stars faced Hudson. UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey prepares to take on UW-River Falls and Memorial and North boys’ basketball enter the home stretch of the regular season.

