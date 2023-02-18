The Eau Claire County snowmobile community hopes for another snowfall to help continue its season

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - There is not much snow on the ground, hurting one industry relying on snow for revenue.

According to the Eau Claire County Parks and Forrest Department, the snowmobiling trails are currently closed.

A representative with them said the trails have been opened for 32 days this season, which is above the average from the past 5 years, however said the season tends to wind down later in February.

With the snow having had melted, so are the profits of those benefiting from the crowds the winter activity draws.

“You know a lot of the restaurant, bar owners, gas stations, hotels, all those types of businesses, rely on us having a good Winter and bringing a lot of people to the area,” said Josh Pedersen.

He is with parks and forest and said there is still some hope the trails could re-open.

“We’re going to need a pretty significant snow event to get trails back to where everyone feels comfortable with opening them back up. A lot of these trails are in areas where they receive a lot of sunlight.”

Marc Thompson is the head of the Brackett-Foster Bracketters Snowmobile Club, and said time could be running out for this snowmobile season.

“The sun is getting more powerful and the days are getting longer so the hope is getting smaller, but there is always hope,” said Thompson.

He said the clubs could lose money on this as well.

“It’s not good for the hope of snowmobiling. We put a lot of hours into maintaining... signing and grooming,” said Thompson.

According to him, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources pays the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association for grooming the trains. His club and five others have a lot of ground to cover, taking a lot of hours between three grooming machines. Those are now hours they are losing out on.

“Right now, a lot of dirt, a lot of mud. And unfortunately we just can’t go on that,” said Thompson.

As for those who are looking to ride despite the trails being closed, both Pederson and Thompson want to remind everyone of something.

“But a lot of the snowmobile trail system is on private land here in Eau Claire County like in other counties,” said Pederson.

“If the trails are closed and you’re on them, you’re trespassing,” said Thompson.

While he is not okat with the situation either, he said for everyone’s safety it is best to hope and wait for another major snow fall.

“Snowmobiling is a privilage, not a right. Please pay attention, know where you’re going,” said Thompson.

Rain, shine or hopefully snow, Thompson said the annual Bracketter’s Vintage Snowmobile show will do on Saturday February 25th.

It will be behind the Brackett Bar along Highway 53.

He said the event tends to bring a good turnout and proceeds from the event go back to the community.

