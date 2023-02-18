Guard arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into prison, authorities say

Authorities say Nyeisha Davis, a former prison guard, has been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility. (Source: WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A prison guard previously working at a Louisiana corrections facility has been arrested on drug charges.

Louisiana authorities said 23-year-old Nyeisha Davis was taken into custody after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Davis was arrested with the assistance of narcotic agents and the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Authorities said the 23-year-old was caught with drugs during a routine scan at the prison.

According to officials, Davis was on probationary employment at the time of the incident and is no longer an employee at the prison. She was hired in September 2022.

Davis has been booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. Authorities said she is facing charges that include the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

