La Crosse Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department and the family of 16-year-old Steven Burrows are asking the public’s help in finding him.

According to a social post via the La Crosse Police Department Facebook Page, he was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 15 near Milwaukee St and Buchner Pl. He was last seen wearing a brown/beige plaid jacket and green snow pants.

If you have seen the 16-year-old or know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575, according to a social post via the La Crosse Police Department Facebook Page.

