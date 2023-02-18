No one hurt in La Crosse house fire

LA CROSSE , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire early Saturday morning in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home in the 800 block of Kane Street just before 5:00 a.m. Firefighters said they were able to attack the fire from the outside before it extended into the home.

La Crosse Fire Department crews were able to help two people inside the home at the time of the fire get out without injuries. Once the fire was put out, those individuals were able to return home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

