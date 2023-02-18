One person dead after Ladysmith house fire

Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the west and north sides of the...
Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the west and north sides of the building.(MGN)
By WEAU staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman is dead after a house fire in Ladysmith Friday night.

According to the Ladysmith Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home in the 500 block of 6th Street in Ladysmith. Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the west and north sides of the building.

Inside the home, firefighters found a woman. The fire chief said they believed she died from the fire.

The home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Mark Scoville Sr. (left) Catherine Ottinger (right)
Humbird man pleads no contest, found guilty in human trafficking case
Girder damaged on overpass in Lake Hallie
DOT: Lane closure over US 53 in Lake Hallie after bridge hit Monday night
Police found 6-year-old Eli Hart shot to death in the trunk of his mother's car. (WCCO, FAMILY...
Mother sentenced for killing 6-year-old son
Steven Burrows
La Crosse Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old

Latest News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No one hurt in La Crosse house fire
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly announces his plans to run for a full 10-year...
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate worked for Republicans
Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. was found to have used more than 100 children...
Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1