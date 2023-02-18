One person dead after Ladysmith house fire

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman is dead after a house fire in Ladysmith Friday night.

According to the Ladysmith Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home in the 500 block of 6th Street in Ladysmith. Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the west and north sides of the building.

Inside the home, firefighters found a woman. The fire chief said they believed she died from the fire.

The home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

