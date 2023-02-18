SportScene 13 for Friday, February 17th (Part 2)
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep action continues as the boys basketball seasons near their end.
Matchups include Spring Valley against Elk Mound, Cadott against Fall Creek, Regis against Osseo-Fairchild and McDonell against Thorp.
Plus, UW-Stout men’s basketball wraps up their season with a matchup against Buena Vista.
In baseball news, Altoona’s Trent Cornell commits to the University of San Francisco to further his baseball career, while UW-Eau Claire baseball opens their season with a 6-4 loss to Rhodes in Tennessee.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.