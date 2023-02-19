Eau Claire Memorial Coed Cheer/Stunt team wins State Preliminary meet

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Memorial Coed Cheer/Stunt team captured first place in Saturday’s Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom state preliminary competition at Oregon High School. The Old Abes, led by head coach Macy Breaker are one of five teams to advance to next Saturday’s WACPC State Cheer/Pom Finals being held at the Oshkosh Arena. The five teams include Memorial, Hudson, Waukesha South, Menasha and De Forest.

