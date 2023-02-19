Eau Claire Memorial Coed Cheer/Stunt team wins State Preliminary meet

Old Abes advance to State Meet February 25th in Oshkosh
Eau Claire Memorial coed cheer/stunt team advances to State Finals on Feb. 25
Eau Claire Memorial coed cheer/stunt team advances to State Finals on Feb. 25(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Memorial Coed Cheer/Stunt team captured first place in Saturday’s Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom state preliminary competition at Oregon High School. The Old Abes, led by head coach Macy Breaker are one of five teams to advance to next Saturday’s WACPC State Cheer/Pom Finals being held at the Oshkosh Arena. The five teams include Memorial, Hudson, Waukesha South, Menasha and De Forest.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. was found to have used more than 100 children...
Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors
Mark Scoville Sr. (left) Catherine Ottinger (right)
Humbird man pleads no contest, found guilty in human trafficking case
Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the west and north sides of the...
One person dead after Ladysmith house fire
Steven Burrows
La Crosse Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly announces his plans to run for a full 10-year...
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate worked for Republicans

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates
Abortion among major issues at stake in Wisconsin court race
Wisconsin welcomes home Miss America
SportScene 13 @ Ten (2/18/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (2/18/23)