Ridgeland Pioneer Day holds 41st annual chicken toss event

THE VILLAGE OF RIDGELAND, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s an attraction that’s caused some controversy among animal activist groups, but one village in Dunn County said their farming background makes them aware of the risks.

The Ridgeland Pioneer Day has drawn in crowds every year for more than for decades, and one of their most memorable activities is the chicken toss, also known as the Chicken Fly.

“It’s the thing that people have got to see once,” said Adam Shibley, he is one of the organizers of the Ridgeland Pioneer Day.

He said the chicken toss brings in crowds of hundred, and sometimes even thousands of people to the village with a population of 298 people.

“All the people that have done this for years have raised chickens. People are here for the animals. Not to harm the animal in any way, shape, or form,” said Shibley.

Some groups do not support the event, animal activists have spoken out against the chicken toss.

Shibley said however it has not stopped them.

“There’s a humane office here every year, and there’s Dunn County officers here. They make sure that nothing is going to happen. Something could happen to a chicken any day,” said Shibley.

The way it works, the chickens are tossed from the roof of a single story building. Below them is a crowd that attempts to catch the chickens, which whoever catches the chicken can keep the bird.

Trevor Knutson is one of the guys on the roof who tossed the chickens at Saturday’s event.

“A lot of us came from farms and rural areas, and we are not negligent to the chickens. People have their opinions, and we challenge those guys to come out to a farm and see what’s going on,” said Knutson.

Some chickens flew to roofs, or trees and others were caught by the crowd.

Volunteers with Ridgeland Pioneer Day said it is more than just the chicken toss, the day is meant to help support the village.

“It’s amazing to see how many people come to this small town and enjoy the festivities that we have,” said Knutson.

“And all that money goes right back into our village, goes into our parks, out monuments,” said Shibley.

They also said that they are glad to see the crowds supporting Ridgeland every year.

