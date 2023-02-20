EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Bob Perry the Sunshine Award. Bobby is a retired teacher. He taught in Minnesota and retired to Black River Falls several years ago where his family had moved to. He loves to bake bread, and I don’t know how many thousands of loaves he has made. He walks around town delivering bread just to put a smile on your face. He also enjoys making your day with a good joke. He is a dad and a grandpa of twins, and his father used to be the mayor in Black River Falls. He was born in 1942.

Barb Simonis

