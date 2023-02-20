Chippewa Falls Lions Club presents Fun Night

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Lions Club will be holding its 6th annual Mid-Winter Fun Night on Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

The Fun Night is being held at The Fill Inn Station from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Last year, $14,000.00 was raised and funneled back into the community.

At the Mid-Winter Fun Night there will be many raffles for great prizes including 50/50 cash raffles.

There will also be attendance prizes given away to guests as they arrive.

The drawing for the Mid-Winter Fun Night main raffle is at 9:30 p.m.

