Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity searching for families in need of affordable housing

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity is searching for families in need of affordable housing for their new twin homes being built in the City of Menomonie.

This will be a twin home with two units, allowing us to help two families build their place to call home, according to a media release from Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity.

According to a media release from Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, families who partner with Habitat are able to take out an affordable mortgage with no down payment with the help of our program.

Applications are available online HERE and are due by Feb. 28, 2023.

According to the media release from Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, additional information can be found on the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity website, HERE, as well as calling 715-833-8993 or emailing elizabeth@cvh4h.org.

