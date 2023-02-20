Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity searching for families in need of affordable housing

Affordable Housing
Affordable Housing(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity is searching for families in need of affordable housing for their new twin homes being built in the City of Menomonie.

This will be a twin home with two units, allowing us to help two families build their place to call home, according to a media release from Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity.

According to a media release from Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, families who partner with Habitat are able to take out an affordable mortgage with no down payment with the help of our program.

Applications are available online HERE and are due by Feb. 28, 2023.

According to the media release from Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, additional information can be found on the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity website, HERE, as well as calling 715-833-8993 or emailing elizabeth@cvh4h.org.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of our area is now under a winter storm watch from late Tuesday through Thursday.
WINTER STORM WATCH: A high impact, high snowfall event likely this week
Chickens in a cage soon to be tossed into the crowd from the roof of a one story building in...
Ridgeland Pioneer Day holds 41st annual chicken toss event
Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the west and north sides of the...
One person dead after Ladysmith house fire
Wisconsin welcomes home Miss America
Tim Corbin, left, the administrator of Truman Lake Manor, passes through the hallway of the...
Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

Latest News

Tony Evers on Tony Earl
Tony Evers says former Gov Tony Earl is seriously ill
Gov. Evers: Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl is ‘seriously ill’
Brandon Gee
Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls charged
ni
Chippewa Falls Lions Club Fun Night Interview (2/20/23)