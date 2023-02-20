Coulee Region program offers opportunity to exercise for those living with certain conditions

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - A Coulee Region program has a mission to level the playing field when it comes to exercise.

“Health equity, basically that means that we are creating opportunities and removing the barriers for people with disabilities to be active here in the community,” said Bri Colton. She is the coordinator of the STAR Center program in La Crosse.

She said the program offers an array of para and adaptive sports throughout the year.

These include basket ball games for people using wheelchairs, and floor hockey for people with cognitive or neurological conditions.

One barrier to overcome though is more than movement itself.

“There’s tons of organizations in the area that they can go to, but they might not always feel included either personally, accessibly, physically,” said Colton.

STAR Center offers one on one coaching for participants, and Colton said a sense of community as well.

Alahna Keil found that community. She is living with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to help her move around.

“Sometimes with physical challenges its hard to get a good work out in,” said Keil.

Through the program she gets that work out in on Sundays with a pickup game of wheelchair basket ball, doing her best to keep up with her fellow players.

“Some of them are really athletic and competitive. And it’s impressive to watch their skill,” said Keil.

Cole McDonald is one of the volunteer coaches and said the program helps more than just the athletes.

“And I think not only for the athletes but for the families as well who have gone through similar struggles with children as well. So in a couple of ways we have developed multiple communities here which is great,” said McDonald.

Meghan Kota is another participant in the program, she was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition called Opsoclonus-myclonus as a child and played sports in high school.

She played floor hockey with other athletes living with either a neurological condition or a cognitive condition, and is grateful the program gives her and them the opportunity to get moving.

“And I’m so thankful that this program provides opportunities to anyone really with a wide variety of disabilities,” said Kota.

Among those taking advantage of the opportunity were Kai and Vlad.

“I like being able to engage in an active sport with other people I generally get along with pretty well,” said Kai.

Colton said there is financial assistance available for membership fees and sports equipment is provided.

There is also a program for adults who are living with Parkinson’s Disease offered by the STAR Center.

