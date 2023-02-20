ECCHA Daycation Program helps dogs reduce stress

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association (ECCHA) has a program for people who want to help ECCHA, but can’t necessarily foster a dog in their home. It’s called the Daycation program.

“We have a program called Daycations through ECCHA, where people can come and take one of our adoptable dogs out for the afternoon,” Addie Erdmann, Marketing and Development Director at ECCHA, said. “Studies show that even 45 minutes outside of the shelter greatly reduces the stress that our dogs endure here. So, it is much needed and very welcome for people to come and do that.”

By taking the dogs outside, Erdmann said they can also learn more about each pet.

“The shelter’s a very different environment than home, obviously, and some dogs may act one way in the shelter and be completely different when they’re in a home or on a walk or whatever,” Erdmann said. “Maybe we didn’t think it could go to a home with other dogs, but once it’s out of the shelter, we’re like ‘oh, you’re actually great with them.’ So, that’s something to note in their bio and then it opens up the possibility of more homes they can go into.”

The Daycation program can fit any activity level, whether you want to stay home and relax or go for a run.

“You can say, ‘hmm, I really want to have a lazy day today. What dog needs to get out and just wants to relax?’ and on our Trello account, it’ll have different color-coded things that say, this dog wants to get out and snuggle all day,” Erdmann said. “On the flip side, say you want to take a really nice long hike and you want to spend time outside. Maybe you grab one of our higher energy dogs that really like to hike or swim or play fetch or what have you.”

If there are concerns about supplies or any other items you might need, Erdmann said they’ve got it covered.

“We will supply everything, so we have leashes, we have little adopt me bandanas,” Erdmann said.

Those interested in participating in the Daycation program should sign up to foster on ECCHA’s website. From there, daycations can be scheduled through ECCHA’s Trello account.

