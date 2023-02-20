Evers promotes budget and talks Tony Earl’s health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers promoted his new two-year budget proposal during a visit to Eau Claire Monday.

Evers was at Fire Station 10 where he laid out his plan that includes sending 20% of the state’s sales tax back to communities to fund services like fire, EMS and law enforcement. He says under the newly proposed budget, the City of Eau Claire would receive 5 and a half million more dollars than they currently do for these services.

Evers also spoke on the recent decline in health of former governor Tony Earl.

“We’re praying for him. He’s an extraordinary human being and did a great job as governor and a good leader of the state of Wisconsin. I know he’s seriously ill,” Evers said.

Earl, who is 86 years old, was Wisconsin’s governor from 1983 until 1987, serving before Tommy Thompson took office.

Earl also served as the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and was a member of the state’s assembly, among other political roles.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.