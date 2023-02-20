It’s not too late to get an ID to vote in Tuesday’s spring primary

Wisconsin voters can use one of several IDs at the polls.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Spring primary is Tuesday, February 21, and voters who don’t already have a Wisconsin driver’s license, ID, or another form of identification needed to vote may still get a Wisconsin ID from the DMV.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs to show at the polls. There is no separate “voter ID” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

In order to get a Wisconsin ID card you need to have the following, and bring it with you to the DMV:

  • Birth certificate
  • Proof of identity
  • Wisconsin residency

In addition to that documentation, you will need to fill out two forms.

If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) may be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV’s webpage explains the IDPP process.

The DMV’s website has a locator to find the nearest DMV and check wait times. A photo ID document will be sent via overnight mail that may be taken to the polls and used for voting. Completing a provisional ballot may be an option until the photo ID document arrives.

The DMV offers this IDPP service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge. You can call the DMV’s toll-free hotline at (844) 588-1069 with questions on obtaining an ID to vote.

If you have questions about voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information may be found on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website elections.wi.gov.

