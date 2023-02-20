JORDON JOHNSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Jordon Johnson for the Sunshine Award. He works at the Holiday Stationstore in Chippewa Falls. I go out of my way to go to this gas station because of Jordan. He always has a huge smile every time I see him. He is hard working but will always take time for us when we come in. He is kind and he always makes me smile. He just makes my day better. We need more people just like him.

Kathi Peck

