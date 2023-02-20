JOAN LAWCEWICZ AND BROOKLYN SOMMERFELD

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

In 2021, Officer Joan Lawcewicz and firefighter/paramedic Brooklyn Sommerfeld had the opportunity to deliver a baby together while on a call. While not unheard of for an EMT, it is extremely rare for a police officer. Since that time, the two of them have become good friends and a regular fixture at many Chippewa Falls Police Department and Chippewa Falls Fire/Paramedic public events such as National Night Out. To put it simply, they are always smiling, and they bring smiles to everyone around them at these events, especially the kids. They exemplify the close relationship between our police and fire departments here in Chippewa Falls. We feel they are well deserving of a Sunshine Award.

Chief Matthew Kelm of the Chippewa Falls Police Department

And Chief Jason Thom of the Chippewa Falls Fire /EMS

