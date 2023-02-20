JUDI BRUNNER

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My mom, Judi Brunner, has always been a social butterfly. Throughout her life she has been active in Plum City participating in many ways, such as with the schools, the public library, and the American Legion. She has volunteered countless hours tending the flowerbeds in town. The community garden, book clubs, and the Wednesday coffee crowd are more ways that she enjoys the life there. She has adopted shelter dogs and worked to improve horse trails in the area. She never forgets anyone’s birthday and is an overall generous and compassionate person. She has a sunny disposition, so please, give Judi Brunner the Sunshine Award.

Christina Hoyt

