Kids from Wisconsin to host, accept auditions across the state

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s talented youth ages 15-20 years old will have a chance to represent their hometown by auditioning for the legendary Kids From Wisconsin, proclaimed as “Wisconsin’s Premier Musical Ambassadors” since 1969.

All applicants will receive professional feedback at their free audition. 36 chosen performers receive room and board along with a weekly per-diem payment plan. After completing a successful season all performers are eligible for a scholarship.

“Being a part of the KIDS from Wisconsin was such an incredible experience, and I can’t thank the organization enough for accepting me into their 2011 and 2012 seasons. What I didn’t realize was that spending hours on a tour bus, along with other experiences, would prepare me for my professional gigs in the future,” said Tatyana Nahirniak, 2011 and 2012 alumnus and appearing in the national tour of Disney’s “Frozen,” the hit Broadway musical.

Singers, dancers, and instrumentalists who have a strong and dedicated performing interest should apply online. Walk-ins are welcome if slots are available. This year will have more audition opportunities than ever before.

Upcoming auditions are slated for Feb. 23 in Madison, Feb. 24 in La Crosse, Feb. 25 in Stevens Point, Feb. 26 in Milwaukee, March 2 in Manitowoc, March 3 in Eau Claire, and March 4 in Milwaukee.

Successful candidates will enjoy a professional rehearsal and summer tour experience performing its large-scale production to over 120,000 people, over 30 communities, and daily at the Wisconsin State Fair along with providing performing arts workshops to youth. This is the only elite, pre-professional performance program specifically for this age group in the nation.

For more information or to view the 2023 tour, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.