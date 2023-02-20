EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Kyle Boland has a snow removal and lawn service business. He is very pleasant and has been helpful. I had recent pacemaker surgery and when this last storm occurred, I was seriously plowed in from the snow storm and had to get to an appointment. He was able to come out immediately and clear my drive so I could get to the important appointment. He has worked with me on other requests regarding my lawn work and will obviously be a success at whatever he does in the future. Kyle deserves the Sunshine Award and more.

Howard Barrows

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.