KYLE BOLAND

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Kyle Boland has a snow removal and lawn service business. He is very pleasant and has been helpful. I had recent pacemaker surgery and when this last storm occurred, I was seriously plowed in from the snow storm and had to get to an appointment. He was able to come out immediately and clear my drive so I could get to the important appointment. He has worked with me on other requests regarding my lawn work and will obviously be a success at whatever he does in the future. Kyle deserves the Sunshine Award and more.

Howard Barrows

