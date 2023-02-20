L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library drive-thru lane to close for enhancements

By WEAU Staff
Feb. 20, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Drive-Thru Lane is set to close for accessibility enhancements.

According to a media release from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, beginning Monday, Feb. 27, the Library’s drive-thru lane will be closed so Market & Johnson can cut back the curb running along the building.

This will allow drivers greater accessibility when they pull up to the library’s pick-up and drop-off windows, according to the media release from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. The media release notes reconstruction of the curb is expected to finish by Saturday, March 4.

According to the media release from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, during the upcoming drive-thru closure, all materials must be picked up inside the building from the Level 1 hold shelves. The media release says email notices will still list “Eau Claire Drive-Thru” as the pick-up location.

According to the media release from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, on-site signage will help redirect customers. The media release says customers may return their materials to drop-off boxes located inside and outside the Library, as well as around Eau Claire. A map is available online HERE.

Customers who do not wish to enter the Library during the drive-thru closure are encouraged to pause their holds prior to Feb. 27, according to the media release from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

The full media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is available online HERE.

