Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others...
Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others injured, turned himself in, police said.(MPD)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department said Monday that a man has been charged with murder and other crimes in connection to a mass shooting that killed one person and left at least 10 others injured.

Julius Freeman, 21, is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and five counts of criminal attempted facilitation of second-degree murder. According to a police affidavit, Freeman turned himself in and admitted he and and another man drove the shooter to the scene on Sunday as a passenger in a Dodge Charger.

Police say surveillance video from Sunday shows a man exiting a Charger, opening the trunk, and handing a rifle to a shooter. The man then fired numerous rounds at a blue Mercury Milan, got back into the car and left the scene.

Freeman admitted to handing him the rifle and driving the shooter away from the scene, according to court documents.

Police responded to the Live Lounge for a shooting at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Officers found two women that were shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis authorities were also called to another scene in the Whitehaven neighborhood regarding additional victims. Officers found six men in a blue Mercury Milan that were shot. One did not survive his injuries.

According to police, five more men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Five of those victims were released from the hospital, according to police.

Both locations where the victims were found were on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims.

Freeman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of our area is now under a winter storm watch from late Tuesday through Thursday.
WINTER STORM WATCH: A high impact, high snowfall event likely this week
Chickens in a cage soon to be tossed into the crowd from the roof of a one story building in...
Ridgeland Pioneer Day holds 41st annual chicken toss event
Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the west and north sides of the...
One person dead after Ladysmith house fire
Wisconsin welcomes home Miss America
Tim Corbin, left, the administrator of Truman Lake Manor, passes through the hallway of the...
Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey