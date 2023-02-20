Name released in investigation of suspicious death of a child

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a child whose death is being investigated.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office identified the child as 6-year-old Alexavier Pedrin.

According to a media release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the Town of Medary in La Crosse County, which is east of La Crosse and Onalaska, for an unresponsive child on Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:26 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but the child died. The Sheriff’s Office said that an investigation into the death is underway, and an autopsy is scheduled.

