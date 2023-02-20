Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.(NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a shooting in New Jersey, and the shooter is believed to be among the deceased.

Police in Linden in Union County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found two adults and a juvenile deceased.

Another juvenile was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter “is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.”

The names and ages of the people killed and wounded and other details weren’t immediately released.

Mayor Derek Armstead said “There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.” Armstead asked for prayers, especially for “the child in the hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. was found to have used more than 100 children...
Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors
Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the west and north sides of the...
One person dead after Ladysmith house fire
Mark Scoville Sr. (left) Catherine Ottinger (right)
Humbird man pleads no contest, found guilty in human trafficking case
Steven Burrows
La Crosse Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old
Chickens in a cage soon to be tossed into the crowd from the roof of a one story building in...
Ridgeland Pioneer Day holds 41st annual chicken toss event

Latest News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (2/19/23)
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78