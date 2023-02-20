Putnam Heights Elementary school Partnership Coordinator honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s week three of the Golden Apple awards as WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation continue our salute to educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District.

The 11th visit is a trip to Putnam Heights Elementary school to recognize a Partnership Coordinator who certainly does it all.

“We are honored this year for our Golden Apple award winner is Erin Anderson.”

Congratulations to Putnam Heights’ Erin Anderson! Erin wears many hats and an integral part of keeping the daily routines at school running without a hitch. Several of Erin’s co-workers spoke at the school assembly to thank her for her kindness and willingness to help while always wearing a smile.

“I’m the link between the school, the home and the community. I do a lot of communication with families, I give tours, I work with the P-T-O, I do homework club, we do a lot of big school events like our multi-cultural fair, ice cream social so I help run those and I work with all our volunteers and do what I can do to just support our school,” says Erin Anderson. “I get to know so many of the kids and love them and miss them when they leave and just knowing that they appreciate me was very meaningful.”

“Erin is the first face that they see a lot of times when she gives the building tour for the new kids. But she is out and about, supervising in the lunchroom if we need it, covering in the office so Erin does a lot more than just what you might think a partnership coordinator does. So that allows her to be out there and have that positive interaction with the kids which really shows that she’s made those connections,” adds Diana Lesneski, Putnam Heights principal.

Mrs. Anderson and Putnam Heights Elementary school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation to use for educational purposes. Erin will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

