EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My story starts seventeen long years ago. I moved into a rental property owned by Quentin Koxlien and his wife, Norma. He became someone very dear to my heart. His beautiful soul and smiling face were always there when he’d come to his property. I could depend on him for whatever, even if it was an ear to listen. He also formed a friendship with my children. Now, I hear all about his grandkids. Every Christmas he brings a ham for my family. I am so lucky to have crossed paths with such a grand man, but my days are limited as he is selling his property. At the age of 84, he says it’s time. I want to nominate him to show my gratitude and to let everyone else know how outstanding Quentin is. Please give Quentin Koxlien the Sunshine Award to show my thanks. It would mean so much to me.

Tiffany Watkins

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.