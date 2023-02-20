REBECCA & JACQUELYN COPELAND

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Rebecca Copeland and Jacquelyn, her eight-year-old daughter, with no regard for the elements, rescued our fourteen year old skittish dog who decided to travel two blocks from home down to the railroad tracks. Rebecca corralled the dog, Buddy, while Jacquelyn was able to pick him up and then Rebecca carried him up the hill to our car. This happened at 6:30pm. I am a Girl Scout leader and these two are part of my Girl Scout family as we live in the same neighborhood.

Cindy Polus

