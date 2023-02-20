REPORT: Eagles interviewed Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between against Wisconsin and Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s NFL reporter, Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles have interviewed former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Leonhard played 10 seasons in the NFL and joined Paul Chryst’s staff at Wisconsin in 2016 as the secondary coach. A year later Leonhard was promoted to defensive coordinator, a role he held until becoming interim head coach in October of 2022, after Chryst was fired.

In Leonhard’s five seasons as defensive coordinator, UW ranked among the nation’s top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times.

Leonhard interviewed for the head coaching position at Wisconsin, but after the Badgers hired Luke Fickell, Leonhard announced he would not remain on staff past the bowl game.

The Eagles are in need of a new defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon was announced as the Cardinals head coach last week.

Current and former Wisconsin players have expressed their support for Leonhard’s potential new position.

