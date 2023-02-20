EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Roxi Wakeen has been a longtime coach and leader for the Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics. Roxi is a wonderful and caring person who shows amazing gratitude toward all of the people who are part of Special Olympics. On Saturday, January 7th of 2023, we had a bowling tournament benefiting one of our athletes who recently had surgery. After that bowling tournament was over, I got into a car accident on the way home and I hit a wild animal with my car. Coach Roxi was behind me and saw what had happened. As I notified the police/sheriff about the accident, Roxi stayed with me and waited until the sheriff arrived and she introduced me to the sheriff as one of her people and a Special Olympics athlete. Roxi showed her tremendous gratitude towards me and went beyond the call of duty. That day was also my birthday and she supported me at that bowling event by having everyone sing happy birthday and gave me a handmade wooden plaque with the Special Olympics Oath engraved on it as well as a few hooks on it to hang things. Ever since I have been with the Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics, Roxi Wakeen has been a true Godsend and an outstanding advocate to all she has touched. She is a class act.

Peter Chumas

