ROXI WAKEEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Roxi Wakeen has been a longtime coach and leader for the Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics. Roxi is a wonderful and caring person who shows amazing gratitude toward all of the people who are part of Special Olympics. On Saturday, January 7th of 2023, we had a bowling tournament benefiting one of our athletes who recently had surgery. After that bowling tournament was over, I got into a car accident on the way home and I hit a wild animal with my car. Coach Roxi was behind me and saw what had happened. As I notified the police/sheriff about the accident, Roxi stayed with me and waited until the sheriff arrived and she introduced me to the sheriff as one of her people and a Special Olympics athlete. Roxi showed her tremendous gratitude towards me and went beyond the call of duty. That day was also my birthday and she supported me at that bowling event by having everyone sing happy birthday and gave me a handmade wooden plaque with the Special Olympics Oath engraved on it as well as a few hooks on it to hang things. Ever since I have been with the Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics, Roxi Wakeen has been a true Godsend and an outstanding advocate to all she has touched. She is a class act.

Peter Chumas

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chickens in a cage soon to be tossed into the crowd from the roof of a one story building in...
Ridgeland Pioneer Day holds 41st annual chicken toss event
Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the west and north sides of the...
One person dead after Ladysmith house fire
Much of our area is now under a winter storm watch from late Tuesday through Thursday.
WINTER STORM WATCH: A high impact, high snowfall event likely this week
Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. was found to have used more than 100 children...
Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer

Latest News

ERIC SVEE AND BOB POLDEN
QUENTIN KOXLIEN
JUDI BRUNNER
JOAN LAWCEWICZ AND BROOKLYN SOMMERFELD