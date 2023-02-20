School District of La Crosse to hold referendum information sessions

The first session is on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
School District of La Crosse
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of La Crosse is holding information sessions for its upcoming referendum that will be on the April General Election ballot.

The District is asking voters for a six-year operational referendum to help provide student services, conduct critical maintenance and to have essential staff resources.

The referendum seeks $60 million over six years, with $6.25 million the first year (2023-24) and $10.75 million for the remaining five years. The first year of the operational referendum would overlap with the final year of a previously-approved referendum, which was approved by voters in the spring of 2018 and provides $4,175,000 to the District. The District said it is facing a $5 million budget deficit in the 2023-24 school year, which will rise to over $10 million over the next six years. Earlier this year, the District said underfunding by Wisconsin’s legislature for public education and declining enrollment were the reasons for the budget shortfalls.

In November, voters in La Crosse overwhelmingly rejected a complex $194.7 million referendum that would have, among other things, consolidated the District’s two high schools into one. Since then, the District has eliminated over 40 positions to cut costs, and the school board has voted to close Lincoln Middle School at the end of the current school year to save $5 million in maintenance costs ahead of April’s referendum.

The information sessions will be held either in person or virtually. You can see a full list of referendum resources on the school district’s website.

Info Sessions:

  • Wednesday, February 22 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. @ Longfellow Middle School
  • Tuesday, February 28 - 6:30-8:00 p.m. (virtual)
  • Thursday, March 9 - 6:30-8:00 p.m. @ Logan Middle School
  • Wednesday, March 15 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. @ Emerson Elementary School
  • Thursday, March 23 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. (virtual)
  • Tuesday, March 28 - 6:30-8:00 p.m. @ Hogan Administrative Center

