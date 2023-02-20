Suspect in over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls charged

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man that Chippewa Falls Police said they believe has committed over a dozen catalytic converter thefts in the city is charged in Chippewa County Circuit Court Monday.

33-year-old Brandon Gee is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on seven misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, six misdemeanor counts of theft of movable property, one misdemeanor count of attempted theft of movable property and one felony charge of bail jumping, 15 charges in total.

Gee is being held on a $10,000 cash bond with conditions that he not possess any type of saw, drug paraphernalia or illegal drugs, and is not allowed contact with the victims of the thefts or attempted theft.

According to a release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department on Feb. 13, Gee is suspected of committing at least 15 catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls this year. 16 thefts have been reported to the Police Department this year so far. Police said that they would be referring multiple charges to the DA, including theft of movable property, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

Gee has several open cases in Eau Claire County, according to online court records. He is currently charged with theft, attempted theft, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, possession of meth, obstructing an officer, and seven counts of bail jumping across four cases in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. He has been previously convicted of misdemeanor theft in Chippewa County, retail theft in Dunn County, and criminal damage to property, retail theft and multiple drug convictions in Eau Claire County,

Chippewa Falls Police said that investigations are ongoing and additional recommended charges or additional suspects could be announced in the future. Officer James Harper was credited in the release with investigating the cases, leading to the arrest.

Chippewa Falls Police Sgt. Sheridan Pabst said in general, SUV-type vehicles and vehicles that sit higher off the ground were being targeted.

Gee will appear in court on Feb. 21 for an initial appearance.

