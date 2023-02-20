Taste of the Valley called off for 2023

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club says the Taste of the Valley will not take place in 2023.

The organization said that a lack of planning and sponsorship resources led to the decision to not hold the event this year.

Taste of the Valley returned after two years away during the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2022 to Phoenix Park, which provided funds to the Rotary Club to help fight hunger in the Chippewa Valley.

For now, the organization’s members will focus on getting sponsors for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Drive and will evaluate whether they will be able to host a 2024 Taste of the Valley.

To learn more about Taste of the Valley, you can visit the event’s website. To learn more about the Rotary Club, you can visit the organization’s website.

